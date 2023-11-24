Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $94.28. 281,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.