Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,227. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

