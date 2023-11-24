Huntington National Bank Sells 778 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,403,000 after buying an additional 576,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.42. 113,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,779. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

