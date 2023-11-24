Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,046 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.6 %

Huntsman stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Stories

