HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.84

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.74. HUYA shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 302,515 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
