HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.84

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.74. HUYA shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 302,515 shares changing hands.

HUYA Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HUYA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after buying an additional 1,220,158 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 770,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

