IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in IAC were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,036,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,830,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IAC by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after buying an additional 609,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $21,335,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IAC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

IAC Price Performance

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

IAC Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

