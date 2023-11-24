ICON (ICX) Hits Market Capitalization of $253.06 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $253.06 million and approximately $24.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,809,245 coins and its circulating supply is 972,809,246 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 972,804,577.3264169 with 972,804,577.232681 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25731888 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $21,967,493.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

