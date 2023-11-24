Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,163 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $113,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.