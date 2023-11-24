Immunocore’s (IMCR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMCR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMCR

Immunocore Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 45.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.