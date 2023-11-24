ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading 4.5% Higher

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.89. 1,769,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,284,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,605 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

