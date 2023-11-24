ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.89. 1,769,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,284,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 868,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,605 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 310,960 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.