Inceptionr LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,536,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $958,314,000 after buying an additional 280,905 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Salesforce by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,952,000 after acquiring an additional 145,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,792 shares of company stock valued at $139,877,921 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.95. The stock had a trading volume of 460,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,805. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a PE ratio of 140.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

