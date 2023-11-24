Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 16,055 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,055 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 274,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,843. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

