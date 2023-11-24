Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 8,865 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $392,938,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $142,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $136,564,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,931,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,867,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN remained flat at $66.04 on Friday. 16,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,767. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

