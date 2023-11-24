Inceptionr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,497 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 105,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

