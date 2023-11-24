Inceptionr LLC Has $597,000 Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Inceptionr LLC cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Up 0.5 %

BAP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.30. 3,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,293. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $160.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Credicorp

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.