Inceptionr LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,567,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $309.28. The company had a trading volume of 127,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,955. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $307.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

