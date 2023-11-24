Inceptionr LLC Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $153.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

