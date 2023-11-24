Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Flex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 140,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,311. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLEX. Barclays initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,017 shares of company stock worth $5,493,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

