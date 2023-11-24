Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 1,433 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $3,535,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Synopsys by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 29,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

SNPS traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $542.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,555. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $549.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys



Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

