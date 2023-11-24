Inceptionr LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Inceptionr LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 265.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 281,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 75,690 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 453,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,437,000 after acquiring an additional 287,882 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,298,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.38. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

