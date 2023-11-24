Inceptionr LLC Sells 7,623 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 775,533 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,530,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,315 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,949,000 after buying an additional 111,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MRO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 366,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,837,380. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,779,164. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

