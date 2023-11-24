IndiGG Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $19,965.80 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

