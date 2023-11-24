Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 490,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,522,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 595.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 108.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 166.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 69.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,417 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

