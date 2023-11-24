Insider Buying: DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX:DY6) Insider Acquires A$46,500.00 in Stock

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX:DY6 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Smith acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,500.00 ($30,592.11).

DY6 Metals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral and metal projects in Southern Malawi. The company primarily explores for heavy rare earth elements, niobium, platinum group elements, copper, and nickel. Its flagship project is the Machinga located in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Perth, Australia.

