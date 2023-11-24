Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Acquires $110,000.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 3.8 %

Establishment Labs stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $79.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 399,303 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,708,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,537,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 45.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 155,532 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

