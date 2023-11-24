Insider Buying: NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider Buys 16,000 Shares of Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$10,080.00 ($6,631.58).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Sebastian Evans purchased 10,000 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$6,350.00 ($4,177.63).

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 149.69 and a quick ratio of 85.46.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Announces Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

