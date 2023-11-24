Insider Buying: Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Major Shareholder Purchases $210,000.00 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,067,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,365.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ondas by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ondas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ondas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ondas by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ondas by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Stories

