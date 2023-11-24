Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Sells 27,631 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 27,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $106,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jonathan Bornstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 9th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 49,508 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $139,612.56.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 24,809 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $80,381.16.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $235,880.32.
- On Tuesday, September 19th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $627,164.92.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:AMPX opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $360.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.23. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on AMPX
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amprius Technologies
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.