Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Sells 27,631 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 27,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $106,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Bornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 49,508 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $139,612.56.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 24,809 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $80,381.16.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $235,880.32.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $627,164.92.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AMPX opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $360.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.23. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 241,384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

