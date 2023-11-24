Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,389,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $146,800.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $28,308.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,469 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $31,283.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.01 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. AvePoint’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AvePoint by 148.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.