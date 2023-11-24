Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Sells $186,165.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Diamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00.

Frontier Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Frontier Group by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 62,931 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 952,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 864,996 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.27.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

