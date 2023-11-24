Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Sells $114,960.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) Director George R. Neble sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $114,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,561.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Intapp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Intapp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

