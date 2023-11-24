Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $149.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NXST

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.