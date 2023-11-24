Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $93,553.72 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Synaptics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $142.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,515,000 after buying an additional 341,905 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,500,000 after buying an additional 116,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after buying an additional 81,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after buying an additional 217,460 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after buying an additional 551,959 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

