Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $93,553.72 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Synaptics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $142.14.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
