Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) SVP Sells $119,622.48 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The company had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.