Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$69,036.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$113.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$96.20 and a twelve month high of C$117.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.41.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.0948553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.38.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

