Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Sells $211,886.01 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TNET opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TriNet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.