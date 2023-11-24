Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $319,348.80 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61.

Upwork Stock Performance

Upwork stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Upwork by 92.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 107.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

