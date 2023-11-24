inSure DeFi Market Capitalization Tops $146.90 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $146.90 million and approximately $174,898.07 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,694.38 or 0.99969478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011427 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000797 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003937 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00540559 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $174,760.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

