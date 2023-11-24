Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Reduced by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,683 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $226,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

ICE traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $113.96. 213,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,800. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $164,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,610 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,916. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.