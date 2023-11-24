International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,804 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $61,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.59. The stock had a trading volume of 419,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,344. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

