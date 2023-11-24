Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $136,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $562.94. The stock had a trading volume of 243,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,255. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $571.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

