Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 276.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $595,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

