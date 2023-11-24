Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP):

11/13/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.65 to $3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $6.50 to $4.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,953. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.90. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

