Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Schneider National (SNDR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2023 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

11/3/2023 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

11/3/2023 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Schneider National was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/11/2023 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Schneider National had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $35.00.

10/4/2023 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Schneider National had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $32.00.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

