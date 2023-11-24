Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,364 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average daily volume of 1,771 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDD

3D Systems Stock Up 13.6 %

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,340. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $703.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,333.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after buying an additional 277,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,829,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,703 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $37,393,000 after buying an additional 139,036 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.