Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,234 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 284% compared to the average volume of 842 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

RGLD traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $117.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

