IOTA Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $548.58 million and $9.10 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,018,990,414 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

