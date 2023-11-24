Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IOVA. Barclays cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of IOVA opened at $5.40 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after purchasing an additional 890,727 shares in the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.