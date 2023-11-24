IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Andrew Blattman Sells 60,000 Shares

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Blattman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.79 ($4.46), for a total transaction of A$407,100.00 ($267,828.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

